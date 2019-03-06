Rockets' Chris Paul: Hands out 10 dimes in win

Paul accumulated five points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Paul only made one of his 10 shot attempts from the field on a dreadful shooting night in Tuesday's loss. He snapped his streak of 14 consecutive games scoring double-digit points but salvaged his night with solid play across the stat sheet. Paul is averaging 16.1 points and 8.3 assists per game this season, and he should bounce back in the scoring column against the 76ers on Friday.