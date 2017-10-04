Rockets' Chris Paul: Hands out seven assists in 24 minutes Tuesday

Paul provided 11 points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 preseason win over the Thunder.

Paul only took threes, so his 40 percent overall shooting was actually quite efficient. Most notable, however, was his seven assists across 24 minutes without committing a turnover. If Tuesday's game is any indication, Paul shouldn't have any issues adjusting to his new home.