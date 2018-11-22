Rockets' Chris Paul: Has 20 points in narrow victory
Paul tallied 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 victory over the Pistons.
Paul's quietly consistent season continued Wednesday, finishing with at least 20 points for the fourth time in his last five games. As is generally the case with Paul, he tends to fly under the fantasy radar. His numbers are obvious to those who have him on their roster, monitoring him on a daily basis. The Rockets will travel to Cleveland to face the struggling Cavaliers on Saturday in what will likely be another strong game for the veteran.
