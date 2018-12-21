Rockets' Chris Paul: Has Grade 2 strain

Paul has been officially been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain by Dr. Steven Flores, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Paul will be shut down for two weeks at which point he'll be re-evaluated to determine the next steps in his rehab. The Rockets are estimating that Paul could be out between 2-to-4 weeks depending on the length of his rehab.

More News
Our Latest Stories