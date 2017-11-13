Rockets' Chris Paul: Hopes to return Thursday vs. Phoenix

The Rockets are hoping to have Paul (knee) back for Thursday's game against Phoenix, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul, who has not played since the season-opener on Oct. 17, went through a ramped-up workout Sunday, and the plan is for him to do the same twice more this week in hopes of returning to the starting lineup for Thursday's contest. However, a decision on his status won't come until the team can evaluate Paul following a workout on Wednesday. "We don't want to push it," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "If not Thursday, then we'll see about Saturday (in Memphis). He worked out hard (Sunday.) We'll see how he feels Tuesday and Wednesday. That (having Paul play on Thursday) is what we're shooting for."