Rockets' Chris Paul: Hoping to return in two weeks
Coach Mike D'Antoni said he hopes to have Paul (knee) back in two weeks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach D'Antoni also mentioned that he didn't really have any additional information on the injury, so this may just be wishful thinking at this point. That being said, it sounds like Paul will miss at least another two weeks, which means he may not be back with the team until late November at the earliest. Another update should be provided on Paul once he's able to starting doing individual drills. Look for Eric Gordon to continue to run with starting five in his place for the foreseeable future.
