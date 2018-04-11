Paul provided 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in a 105-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Paul's scoring total paced the Rockets on their way to their 31st victory in 34 games. It was the second 20-point effort over the last three games for Paul, who's shot a red-hot 54.2 percent (26-for-48) over that stretch. The perennial All-Star will likely sit or play limited minutes in Wednesday's regular-season finale in Sacramento as Houston gears up for a playoff run as the top seed in the Western Conference.