Rockets' Chris Paul: Likely back within next week

Paul (hamstring) is expected to return to action sometime next week, Salman Ali of USA Today Sports reports.

Paul has been inactive since Dec. 22 with a strained hamstring and appears as though he is on-track to make his return within the next week. Looking ahead, the Rockets have three games next week following their matchup against the Lakers on Saturday and beginning Monday, Paul will likely be tabbed as a game-time decision. As reported earlier, coach Mike D'Antoni stated that the team does not intend to rush their start point guard back too quickly, so it may end up being next Friday's contest against the Reports before Paul makes his awaited return to the floor.