Rockets' Chris Paul: Likely multiple weeks away

Coach Mike D'Antoni said Paul (hamstring) likely won't return until the end of January, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. "We're going to take our time with him, make sure he's well," added D'Antoni.

Paul has been sidelined since Dec. 22 with a strained hamstring, and while he's apparently making progress, it sounds like he's still at least a couple of weeks away from returning to game action. With Eric Gordon (knee) also unavailable for the time being, Austin Rivers figures to retain his starting role alongside James Harden.