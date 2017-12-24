Rockets' Chris Paul: Likely out for Christmas Day
Paul (leg) is considered doubtful for Monday's Christmas Day matchup with the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul missed Friday's loss to the Clippers due to a left adductor strain, and at this point the Rockets are not expecting to have the point guard back for Monday's showdown with the Thunder. Assuming that is, indeed, the case, expect Eric Gordon to make another start alongside James Harden, who will shift to more of a full-time point guard role. Following Monday's game, the Rockets have two days off before Thursday's matchup with the Celtics in Boston.
