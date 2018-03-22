Rockets' Chris Paul: Likely out Thursday vs. Detroit
Paul (hamstring) is expected to sit out Thursday's game against the Pistons, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
The Rockets are essentially just planning on giving Paul the night off for rest, so it doesn't sound like the hamstring injury that he suffered during Tuesday's contest is much of an issue. There's still an outside chance that Paul takes the court against the Pistons, so it will be worth it to monitor his status up until tip-off. That said, if he sits out as expected, look for James Harden to shift over to point guard, with Eric Gordon picking up the start at shooting guard.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable Thursday vs. Pistons•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Drains pair of key free throws in win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Almost triple-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Mixed bag over last two games•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 24 points Sunday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...