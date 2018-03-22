Paul (hamstring) is expected to sit out Thursday's game against the Pistons, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

The Rockets are essentially just planning on giving Paul the night off for rest, so it doesn't sound like the hamstring injury that he suffered during Tuesday's contest is much of an issue. There's still an outside chance that Paul takes the court against the Pistons, so it will be worth it to monitor his status up until tip-off. That said, if he sits out as expected, look for James Harden to shift over to point guard, with Eric Gordon picking up the start at shooting guard.