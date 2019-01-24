Rockets' Chris Paul: Likely to return Sunday
Paul (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Friday, is more likely to return for Sunday's game against the Magic, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Paul popped up on the injury report Thursday with a questionable tag, but it looks like the Rockets are leaning towards leaving the point guard on the sideline for at least one more game. Houston is holding shootaround Friday morning, so they should have an update on Paul at that time, but it looks like the All-Star will be back in the lineup this weekend.
