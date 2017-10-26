Rockets' Chris Paul: Listed as out for Friday

Paul (knee) is listed as out for Friday's matchup with the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Rockets continue to evaluate Paul on a day-to-day basis, but original reports indicated he could be sidelined up to a month, so it's not all too surprising that he's going to be held out once again on Friday. Look for the Rockets to remain as cautious as possible with their key offseason acquisition, so additional absences following Friday can be expected. In the meantime, look for Eric Gordon to continue to work with the top unit. In four starts in place of Paul, Gordon has been on fire with averages of 24.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 33.1 minutes.