Rockets' Chris Paul: Listed as out for Friday
Paul (knee) is listed as out for Friday's matchup with the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The Rockets continue to evaluate Paul on a day-to-day basis, but original reports indicated he could be sidelined up to a month, so it's not all too surprising that he's going to be held out once again on Friday. Look for the Rockets to remain as cautious as possible with their key offseason acquisition, so additional absences following Friday can be expected. In the meantime, look for Eric Gordon to continue to work with the top unit. In four starts in place of Paul, Gordon has been on fire with averages of 24.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 33.1 minutes.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season