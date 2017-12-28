Paul (leg) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Paul continues to work back from a strained left adductor and will be missing a third straight game Thursday. The Rockets haven't provided any sort of concrete timetable for a return either, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. With the Rockets next game coming on Friday against the Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Paul misses yet another game, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Paul expected to be out, Eric Gordon should pick up another start in the backcourt.