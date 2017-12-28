Rockets' Chris Paul: Listed as out Thursday
Paul (leg) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Paul continues to work back from a strained left adductor and will be missing a third straight game Thursday. The Rockets haven't provided any sort of concrete timetable for a return either, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. With the Rockets next game coming on Friday against the Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Paul misses yet another game, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Paul expected to be out, Eric Gordon should pick up another start in the backcourt.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Officially out vs. Thunder•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Likely out for Christmas Day•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Dealing with adductor strain, uncertain for Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Continues brilliant play with 28 points and seven steals•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...