Paul (leg) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Paul continues to work back from a strained left adductor and will be missing a third straight game Thursday. The Rockets haven't provided any sort of concrete timetable for a return either, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. With the Rockets next game coming on Friday against the Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Paul misses yet another game, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Paul expected to be out, Eric Gordon should pick up another start in the backcourt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories