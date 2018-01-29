Paul is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

It's unclear just how much jeopardy Paul's status could be in, but he popped up on Monday's injury report with soreness in his right groin. Paul will likely take it easy over the next 24 hours before being evaluated at shootaround Tuesday morning. "I just want to make sure it is 100 percent," coach Mike D'Antoni said Monday. "We just want to be careful with it. But it's nothing alarming. If it stays sore, we'll figure it out [Tuesday] and go to the next day. But we'll make sure there's no soreness." The 32-year-old Paul was relatively quiet in Sunday's win over Phoenix, finishing with 17 points, five assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes, his fewest since Jan. 12.