Rockets' Chris Paul: Logs 24 points in Wednesday's loss

Paul pitched in 24 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Warriors.

Paul finished with twice as many points as field goal attempts while sinking all of his free throws, providing an efficient offensive performance despite totaling as many turnovers (three) as assists. He's posting his lowest scoring average and field goal percentage this season, so this was a pleasantly surprising performance against the two-time defending champions. Friday's matchup versus the lowly Suns, who sport one of the league's worst defenses, represents another opportunity for Paul to put up a decent amount of points while raising his shooting percentages.