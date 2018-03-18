Rockets' Chris Paul: Mixed bag over last two games
Paul, who posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 win over the Pelicans, is averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.4 minutes in the last two games while battling a sore knee.
The knee issue kept Paul out of last Wednesday's practice before a Thursday tilt against his old Clippers teammates, and it appeared to affect his shooting in that contest. Paul drained just three of 13 attempts from the field, a tally that included six unsuccessful tries from distance. While he mustered just 11 points in that outing, he looked much sharper Saturday on his way to his third effort of over 20 points in March. The eight boards were also his highest since Feb. 23 versus the Timberwolves, the team against which he'll look to keep his newfound momentum going Sunday.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 24 points Sunday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 14 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores team-high 25 points Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 15 points in 35 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...