Paul, who posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 win over the Pelicans, is averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.4 minutes in the last two games while battling a sore knee.

The knee issue kept Paul out of last Wednesday's practice before a Thursday tilt against his old Clippers teammates, and it appeared to affect his shooting in that contest. Paul drained just three of 13 attempts from the field, a tally that included six unsuccessful tries from distance. While he mustered just 11 points in that outing, he looked much sharper Saturday on his way to his third effort of over 20 points in March. The eight boards were also his highest since Feb. 23 versus the Timberwolves, the team against which he'll look to keep his newfound momentum going Sunday.