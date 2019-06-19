Rockets' Chris Paul: Morey says no trade demand made
General manager Daryl Morey emphasized that Paul has not requested a trade from the Rockets, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports. "Tweet that I said that. Print it. Tweet it twice."
Whether or not a trade demand has been made by Paul, reports have been circulating that Houston's team chemistry has reached a low point, especially between Paul and Harden. While Morey has refuted the trade demand, it's certainly possible Paul gets dealt before the 2019-20 season begins.
