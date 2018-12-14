Rockets' Chris Paul: Muted effort Thursday
Paul totaled 14 points (3-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, three steals, and one rebound in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 victory over the Lakers.
Paul took a backseat to the James Harden show Thursday, coming within one assist of a double-double. He did struggle from the field somewhat but made up for it with nine assists and three steals. Paul is rolling along quietly putting up numbers as he tends to do. Harden garners all the spotlight, and rightfully so, leaving Paul as one of the more underrated fantasy point guards. If he can stay healthy, Paul should remain a top 25 player moving forward.
