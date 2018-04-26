Paul had 12 points (6-16 FG, 0-8 3Pt), nine assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 victory over Minnesota.

Paul could not find his rhythm Wednesday, especially from beyond the arc where he failed to connect on any of his eight triple tries. The fact the Rockets still managed a comfortable victory with Paul contributing very little bodes well for them as they make their way into the second-round where they will face the winner of the Thunder and Jazz series.