Rockets' Chris Paul: Muted in victory Wednesday
Paul had 12 points (6-16 FG, 0-8 3Pt), nine assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 victory over Minnesota.
Paul could not find his rhythm Wednesday, especially from beyond the arc where he failed to connect on any of his eight triple tries. The fact the Rockets still managed a comfortable victory with Paul contributing very little bodes well for them as they make their way into the second-round where they will face the winner of the Thunder and Jazz series.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Puts on a show in Monday's victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Spearheads Game 2 blowout win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Contributes 14 points in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Sitting out finale for rest•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Leads team in scoring Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 27 points in 31 minutes•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....