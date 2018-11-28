Rockets' Chris Paul: Not expected to play
Paul (leg) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Mavs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Nothing is official yet, but all signs point to Paul missing a third straight contest with a sore left leg. A more definitive update should come in short order.
