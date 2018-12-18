Rockets' Chris Paul: Offensive struggles once again

Paul ended with 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and four steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 102-97 victory over the Jazz.

Paul continues to struggle with his shot, going just 3-of-10 from the field in Monday's victory over Utah. Paul has scored more than 14 points in just one of his past nine games, stretching all the way back to the end of November. He is still recording assists and steals but owners will be hoping he can work his way out of this offensive slump sooner rather than later.