Rockets' Chris Paul: Officially cleared to play
Paul (hip) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Wizards, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Paul has missed five of the last six games, but he was upgraded to probable earlier in the day and has now been given the green light to play. Expect Paul to move back into the lineup and start alongside James Harden in the backcourt.
