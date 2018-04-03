Paul (hip) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Wizards, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Paul has missed five of the last six games, but he was upgraded to probable earlier in the day and has now been given the green light to play. Expect Paul to move back into the lineup and start alongside James Harden in the backcourt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories