Rockets' Chris Paul: Officially cleared to play
Paul (hamstring) will play Tuesday against Chicago, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Paul missed the last three games with a sore hamstring, but the expectation all along was that he'd return for Tuesday's contest. The Rockets are resting James Harden, so it's fair to expect a slight uptick in usage for Paul, though his minutes will likely be monitored in what could be a potential blowout situation.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...