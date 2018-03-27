Paul (hamstring) will play Tuesday against Chicago, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Paul missed the last three games with a sore hamstring, but the expectation all along was that he'd return for Tuesday's contest. The Rockets are resting James Harden, so it's fair to expect a slight uptick in usage for Paul, though his minutes will likely be monitored in what could be a potential blowout situation.

