Rockets' Chris Paul: Officially out Friday

Paul (hamstring) has been ruled out Friday but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, the Rockets will keep Paul on the sideline for at least one more contest in preparation of the point guard making his long-awaited return Sunday. It's been a month since Paul has last stepped on the floor, so when he does return, he'll likely have some sort of restriction put on him for the first few games.