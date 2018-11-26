Rockets' Chris Paul: Officially out Monday
Paul (leg) has been ruled out Monday against the Wizards, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Paul, who missed the team's last game for rest purposes, is slated to miss another contest Monday as he deals with left leg soreness. In his place, Eric Gordon will likely step into the starting lineup. Paul's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Mavericks.
