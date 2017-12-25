Paul (leg) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

As expected, Paul will remain out for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a strained left adductor, which he suffered Wednesday against the Lakers. Paul did go through a pregame workout, however, so it seems rather likely that he could be back in action Thursday in Boston or Friday in Washington. Expect Eric Gordon to make another start in the backcourt Monday alongside James Harden.