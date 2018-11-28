Rockets' Chris Paul: Officially out
Paul (hamstring) has officially been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Dallas, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
As expected, Paul will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a sore left hamstring. Mike D'Antoni confirmed that, once again, James Harden, James Ennis and Eric Gordon will each see heavy workloads to help compensate for the absence of Paul.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.