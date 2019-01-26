Rockets' Chris Paul: On track to play Sunday
Paul (hamstring) has an "almost 100 [percent]" chance to return from a 17-game absence Sunday against the Magic, a source tells Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.
McMahon first reported two days earlier that Paul was targeting Sunday for his return and the Rockets have only gained further confidence in the point guard's availability for that contest. The Rockets should provide a more formal update on Paul's outlook for Sunday when they release their initial injury report later Saturday. If cleared to play, Paul would likely step back in as the team's starting point guard, though it's not a given that he'll take back a 30-plus-minute role right off the bat. Nonetheless, Paul's arrival will likely result in a dramatic downturn in playing time for fill-in starter Austin Rivers, while the red-hot James Harden along with Eric Gordon will presumably see their respective usage rates plummet slightly with the nine-time All-Star back in the fold.
