Rockets' Chris Paul: Out 2-to-3 weeks

Paul (hamstring) will be out for 2-to-3 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Paul suffered the fifth hamstring injury of his career in Thursday's game against the Heat and did not return. The given timetable will leave Paul sidelined for at least the next five or six games, and Brandon Knight could end up seeing additional minutes as the backup point guard behind James Harden during that time. Eric Gordon, however, will likely see the biggest bump in usage as he assumes the role of the Rockets' No. 2 option offensively.