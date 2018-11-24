Rockets' Chris Paul: Out for rest Saturday
Paul is listed as out due to rest for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Paul has played at least 35 minutes in each of the past two games and is coming off 37 minutes Friday against the Pistons. Coach Mike D'Antoni has opted to sit the veteran on the second half of a back-to-back set. Eric Gordon is a strong candidate to start in Paul's stead.
