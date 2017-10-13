Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Friday
Paul (knee) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Spurs, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
No surprises here, as the Rockets will want to make sure Paul is ready for the regular season opener. In his absence, Eric Gordon, Bobby Brown and Demetrius Jackson could all see additional run.
