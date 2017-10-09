Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Monday with bruised shoulder
Paul is dealing with a right shoulder contusion and will sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Knicks, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
Paul is just dealing with a bruise, so it's nothing overly serious and he's not in danger of missing any regular season action. He could be back as soon Wednesday's tilt with the Grizzlies, though the Rockets will likely be as cautious as possible with their prized offseason addition. Guys like Bobby Brown, Isaiah Taylor and Demetrius Jackson could pick up some extra run Monday.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in second outing with team•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Hands out seven assists in 24 minutes Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Dealt to Rockets•
-
Chris Paul: Officially becomes free agent•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Intends to opt out of contract•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Forces Game 7 with 29 points, eight dimes•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...