Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Monday with bruised shoulder

Paul is dealing with a right shoulder contusion and will sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Knicks, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Paul is just dealing with a bruise, so it's nothing overly serious and he's not in danger of missing any regular season action. He could be back as soon Wednesday's tilt with the Grizzlies, though the Rockets will likely be as cautious as possible with their prized offseason addition. Guys like Bobby Brown, Isaiah Taylor and Demetrius Jackson could pick up some extra run Monday.