Paul (leg), who's already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul is set to miss his third straight game Thursday, though from the sounds of it he's closing in on a return. According to coach Mike D'Antoni, Paul could play Friday against the Wizards, but if he's unable to, he'd then be probable to play on Sunday against the Lakers. For that reason, fantasy owners can expect to have Paul back at some point over the next few games, though look for further updates following Friday's morning shootaround.