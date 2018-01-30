Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Tuesday vs. Magic
Paul (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
It sounds like this is more of a precautionary absence for Paul, who's dealing with a sore right groin and wants to get as close to full strength as possible before taking the court. That said, the Rockets are considering him day-to-day moving forward and in the meantime, Eric Gordon is expected to draw the start in his place. In addition to Gordon's promotion, look for James Harden to take more ball-handling responsibility and see increased usage as well
