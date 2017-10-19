Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Wednesday vs. Kings

Paul (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul was noticeably hobbled by the knee bruise during Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors, and with the Rockets headed into the second night of a back-to-back set, they're going to avoid aggravating it further. James Harden will likely shift over to point guard, which should allow Eric Gordon to take his spot in the starting lineup at shooting guard. Paul's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Mavericks.