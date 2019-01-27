Rockets' Chris Paul: Planning to play Sunday

Paul (hamstring) is planning to play Sunday against Orlando, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Mike D'Antoni expressed some uncertainty about Paul's availability following Saturday's practice, but the point guard apparently escaped that session without any setbacks. Just as reports suggested a few days ago, Paul is thus on track to make his return Saturday, though the Rockets will likely wait until closer to game time before officially confirming the veteran's status. Given the lengthy layoff, Paul's minutes could be limited initially, but he'll help ease the workload of James Harden, who has single-handedly carried Houston's offense in his absence.