Paul (groin) plans to play in Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

After missing Tuesday's contest against the Magic, it looks like Chris Paul is set to return to the hardwood for a key matchup with the Spurs on Thursday. With Eric Gordon (back) not expected to play, both Paul and James Harden will likely be called upon to play heavy backcourt minutes. There is no report of Paul facing any sort of limitations, so expect him to be a full go once officially ruled active.