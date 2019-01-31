Rockets' Chris Paul: Playing Friday, Saturday uncertain

Paul will play during the first game of a back-to-back Friday against the Nuggets, but his status for Saturday's game is to be determined, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul has played two games since returning from an absence that began in late December, totaling 22 points, 15 assists, nine rebounds and five steals across 51 minutes. However, in an effort to preserve the veteran for the playoffs, coach Mike D'Antoni may sit Paul on the second half of back-to-backs moving forward. If the point guard does end up in street clothes Saturday, James Harden could see his usage return to the absurd levels it reached during Paul's absence.