Rockets' Chris Paul: Playing time restricted in loss

Paul put up 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes Tuesday in the Rockets' 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Just as coach Mike D'Antoni had suggested heading into the contest, Paul's minutes were capped in the mid-20s while the point guard works back from a hamstring injury. In his two games since his return, Paul has been solid if unspectacular with averages of 11.0 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 triples. He should see his overall numbers gradually improve as he starts to trend closer to the 32.6 minutes per game he's averaging for the season.