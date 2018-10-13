Paul registered 14 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 121-103 preseason victory over Memphis.

Paul recorded a double-double in Friday's final preseason clash, but more importantly, was able to play 30 minutes. The fact the coaching staff was comfortable giving him that amount of time in what was a meaningless match is a good sign that he is fully healthy heading into the regular season. Paul has been dropping in many drafts due to his injury risk, meaning owners could land themselves a bargain should he be able to play in at least 70 games this season.