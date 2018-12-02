Rockets' Chris Paul: Plays 31 minutes in back-to-back
Paul totaled 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Bulls.
Paul played 31 minutes Saturday, an encouraging sign given it was the second game of a back-to-back set. He delivered a second consecutive double-double and more importantly, appeared untroubled by his hamstring. The ongoing concern is that he will suffer another injury at some point or simply be rested. Despite the questions, he is still the 21st ranked player on a per game basis and owners simply need to ride the wave.
