Rockets' Chris Paul: Plays 31 minutes in return
Paul recorded 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 victory over San Antonio.
Paul returned from a one-game absence and appeared untroubled by his groin injury. Although he played in 31 minutes, his performance was not what owners normally expect. He struggled from the field and was basically a spectator to the James Harden show. The Spurs do have a knack for keeping opposition players quiet so owners should not look too much into this performance.
