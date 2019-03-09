Rockets' Chris Paul: Poor shooting in win

Paul totaled four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in the Rockets' win over the 76ers on Friday.

Paul had a decent box score fueled by his eight helpers, three boards and two steals, but his shooting and scoring were dreadful for the second straight game. In his last two outings, Paul has shot 3-18 from the field and 0-6 from three-point range. While his slump is sure to pass quickly, he can still be used in fantasy lineups because of his assist totals and work on defense.