Rockets' Chris Paul: Posts third straight double-double
Paul scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 120-104 win over the Mavericks.
That's now three straight double-doubles for the veteran point guard, two with dimes and one with boards. Paul is averaging 15.7 points, 8.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in seven games since returning to the lineup from a hamstring injury, and his distribution numbers should remain sky high as long as he has a healthy James Harden on the other end of his passes.
