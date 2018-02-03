Rockets' Chris Paul: Probable to play vs. Cavs
Paul (groin) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Cavs.
Paul missed Tuesday's win over Orlando with a sore groin, but the absence appeared to be precautionary, as Paul returned to play 30 minutes Thursday in San Antonio. The Rockets' game notes list him as probable Saturday, and all signs point to the 32-year-old suiting up at his regular spot opposite James Harden in the backcourt.
