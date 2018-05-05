Paul produced 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Houston's 113-92 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Paul's shooting wasn't at its sharpest, but he still served as a key source of complementary offense. The 13-year veteran has scored under 20 points in three of the past four playoff games, but he continues to offer solid production across the rest of the stat sheet. Paul will look to do his part to help the Rockets take a 3-1 series lead during Sunday's Game 4.