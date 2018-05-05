Rockets' Chris Paul: Productive in Game 3 win
Paul produced 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Houston's 113-92 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Paul's shooting wasn't at its sharpest, but he still served as a key source of complementary offense. The 13-year veteran has scored under 20 points in three of the past four playoff games, but he continues to offer solid production across the rest of the stat sheet. Paul will look to do his part to help the Rockets take a 3-1 series lead during Sunday's Game 4.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 23 points in Wednesday's Game 2 loss•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Contributes 17 points in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Muted in victory Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Puts on a show in Monday's victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Spearheads Game 2 blowout win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Contributes 14 points in Game 1 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....