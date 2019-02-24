Rockets' Chris Paul: Prolific production sans Harden
Paul offered 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 17 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in the Rockets' 118-112 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
The star guard unsurprisingly stepped up his contributions in the absence of James Harden (neck), and his pair of free throws with 1:08 remaining after the Warriors had closed to within four were essential to preserving the victory. Paul's elite facilitating skills were also critical to the win, as he regularly fed the likes of Eric Gordon and Kenneth Faried to set up scoring opportunities. Paul's spotty shooting prevented his night from being even bigger overall, but as it was, his assist represented a season high. With a relatively quick turnaround against the Hawks on Monday, Paul could find his usage levels elevated once again versus another fast-paced opponent if Harden is forced to sit for a second straight contest.
