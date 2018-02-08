Paul scored 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over the heat.

Paul got off to a slow start, but a strong second half saw him finish at 53 percent from the field while topping the 20-point mark for the third straight game. He rounded out his night with a solid showing both as a playmaker and on the boards as he recorded his highest minute total since returning from a groin injury. Paul appears to be back to full strength and will look to build on his recent success Friday against the Nuggets.