Paul finished with 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and five steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-100 victory over Minnesota.

Paul had his best game of the series Monday, playing a crucial role in the Rockets putting 50 points on the Wolves in the third quarter. Paul's isolation game was on full display as he and James Harden tore the Wolves apart. He managed to record five steals, morse than the entire Wolves roster combined and looks as though he is locked and loaded for the potential series-clinching Game 5 on Wednesday.